VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France Aug 13 France's
government is mulling a points-based retirement credit system
rather than a years-of-work tally for people in tough physical
jobs, to give them more say over when they retire, Prime
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.
Any special credits for labourers are likely to be financed
by rises in social welfare contributions, details yet to be
worked out by a Socialist government which plans to reform the
retirement system to help fix a ballooning pension deficit.
It aims to submit the plan to parliament in the weeks ahead.
Some Scandinavian countries use points-based pension systems
praised for their transparency and simplicity and for allowing
more flexibility for people who, for example, switch careers
often or take time out to care for children or the elderly.
Visiting the construction site of a new tramway into the
capital at the town of Velizy-Villacoublay, southwest of Paris,
Ayrault said those in strenuous jobs could clock up points that
would win them extra months of credit in the retirement system.
He said the government wanted to help those in physical jobs
that involved overnight shifts such as the tramway labourers who
had worked through the night drilling an underground tunnel or
people exposed to toxic chemicals.
"If we want our French social model to live on, we have to
take into account the high expectations of workers, in
particular those who work in onerous conditions," Ayrault said.
The reform, closely watched by international investors and
France's European partners, is expected to accelerate a process
already under way to lengthen the mandatory pension contribution
period to 41-1/2 years or more by 2020.
A government-commissioned panel has advised acting soon to
extend that period to up to 44 years, while proposing other
measures such as making well-off pensioners pay more tax.
Ayrault said the government planned to meet trade union
leaders on Aug. 26 and 27 to discuss the last details of the
reform before presenting it a Sept. 18 cabinet meeting.
President Francois Hollande is reluctant to extend the legal
retirement age after opposing conservative Nicolas Sarkozy's
2010 reform to raise it by two years to 62 and then reducing it
in 2012 for people who start work young in tough physical jobs.