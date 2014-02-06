PARIS Feb 6 The chairman of BPCE, France's
second-biggest retail lender, was put under judicial
investigation to determine whether his nomination to head the
bank in 2009 represented a conflict of interest, a legal source
told Reuters on Thursday.
Francois Perol, given the job by former President Nicolas
Sarkozy, had previously worked at Rothschild & Cie, an
investment company that played a key role in the merger that
created BPCE in its present form, said the source.
Perol, 50, appeared in a closed courtroom in Paris on
Thursday to answer questions from an investigative magistrate,
the source added.
