PARIS May 31 France's transport minister will
meet transporters of hazardous materials whose five-day strike
has caused fuel shortages and panic buying at petrol stations
across the country, the ministry said on Wednesday.
French oil and gas company Total, said separately
that about 24 percent or 83 out of its 340 petrol stations in
the Ile-de-France region that includes the French capital, had
ran out of fuel, compared with 40 stations the previous day.
It added that nationally, four percent of its 2,200 petrol
stations were out of fuel and a picket line was hampering supply
from three fuel depots which were operating at minimum capacity.
No official figures were available for the other over 11,000
petrol stations across France operated by other businesses,
however, France Info radio reported that 523 petrol stations in
France were completely dry, while another 400 were partially out
of fuel.
The strike was called by the hardline CGT trade union which
is demanding wage increases and better working conditions for
drivers.
Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said in a statement that
there was no widespread shortage beyond supply difficulties at
certain areas. She urged consumers not to cede to panic buying
and maintain their usual consumption patterns.
