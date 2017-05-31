(Updates after meeting)
PARIS May 31 France's CGT trade union said a
strike by transporters of hazardous materials that has caused
fuel shortages could be wound down by the weekend after talks on
Wednesday with the transport ministry.
The hardline CGT called the strike, which triggered
panic-buying at petrol stations across the country, demanding
wage increases and better working conditions for drivers.
"We've made a lot of progress today," the head of the CGT's
transport branch, Jerome Verite, told reporters after the talks.
He said an agreement with the government would now be put to
strikers for approval.
French oil and gas company Total, said that about
24 percent or 83 out of its 340 petrol stations in the
Ile-de-France region that includes the French capital, had ran
out of fuel, compared with 40 stations the previous day.
Nationally, 4 percent of its 2,200 petrol stations were out
of fuel and a picket line was hampering supply from three fuel
depots which were operating at minimum capacity, it said.
No official figures were available for more than 11,000
petrol stations across France operated by other businesses.
France Info radio reported that 523 petrol stations in
France were completely dry, while another 400 were partially out
of fuel.
Prior to the meeting, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne
said in a statement there was no widespread shortage beyond
supply difficulties in certain areas. She urged consumers not to
panic-buy and to maintain their usual consumption patterns.
