PARIS Nov 11 France could co-invest alongside
Libya's sovereign wealth fund if the wealth fund takes over
insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus' plant in Normandy, industry
minister Arnaud Montebourg says.
Montebourg, keen to secure a rescue of the Petit Couronne
plant, the oldest refinery in France, heads to Libya with French
foreign minister Laurent Fabius on Monday.
In an interview in Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche,
Montebourg highlighted the fact that Libya's sovereign wealth
fund had expressed interest in the refinery in Normandy,
northwest France, which was put under legal protection after its
Swiss-based owner Petroplus filed for insolvency last year.
"Our (French) Strategic Investment Fund could get involved
alongside as a minority partner in viable projects," he said.
Several potential rescuers have expressed interest in the
Petit Couronne refinery, including Hong-Kong-based Alafandi
Petroleum Group (APG) and NetOil, a group led by Middle Eastern
businessman Roger Tamraz.
Other candidates are Jabs Gulf Energy Ltd, an Iraqi company
owned by Abu Dhabi's Hanna Al Shaikh Group, Iran's Tadbir Energy
Development Group (TEDG), Swiss consortium Activapro AG, and
Terrae International SA, another Swiss company.
