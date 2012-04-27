PARIS, April 27 A deadline for offers to acquire
insolvent oil refiner Petroplus's French refinery at
Petit-Couronne has been extended again to give interested
parties more time to produce formal offers, the management of
the refinery said on Friday.
Potential buyers now have until May 25 to submit a firm bid
to the idled plant's administrators, pushing back a previous
deadline of April 30, Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC)
said in a statement.
The close of bidding has now been delayed several times
since an initial deadline was set for March 15.
"At the request of certain potential buyers, a decision was
taken to extend the deadline for submitting offers," PRPC said.
"There are currently three companies that have maintained
their interest but they will not be able to produce a legally
compliant offer by April 30."
Swiss-based Petroplus is planning to sell its refineries in
several European countries as part of insolvency proceedings
triggered by high debt.
Investor Gary Klesch has declared his interest in buying
Petit-Couronne and other Petroplus refineries.
The fate of the Petit-Couronne plant near Rouen in northwest
France has become a political issue in the campaign for France's
presidential election, in which incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy faces
a run-off on May 6 against Socialist challenger Francois
Hollande.
Sarkozy announced in February a temporary supply deal with
Royal Dutch Shell to restart the Petit-Couronne
refinery, a step seen as necessary to make the site viable for a
future buyer.
PRPC said in its statement the plant should restart at the
end of May with maintenance work now underway.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Marc Parrad; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)