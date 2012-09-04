ROUEN, France, Sept 4 A French court postponed
to October 2 its decision on the fate of the troubled
Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus after
two low-profile groups filed bids in July promising to preserve
jobs and invest massively into the plant.
Net Oil, a group composed of associates, notably of Roger
Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas, had
pledged to invest 500 million euros into the refinery.
Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an
address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, said last
week it had provisionally withdrawn its offer although the
site's management said on Tuesday the company was still in the
running.
APG was registered on the Hong-Kong company registry on July
10, 2012, the day after the company submitted its offer at the
French court of Rouen to purchase the French plant.