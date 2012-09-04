ROUEN, France, Sept 4 A French court postponed to October 2 its decision on the fate of the troubled Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus after two low-profile groups filed bids in July promising to preserve jobs and invest massively into the plant.

Net Oil, a group composed of associates, notably of Roger Tamraz, a Middle Eastern businessman active in oil and gas, had pledged to invest 500 million euros into the refinery.

Alafandi Petroleum Group (APG), whose website cites an address in Hong Kong and Ramzi Alafandi as its CEO, said last week it had provisionally withdrawn its offer although the site's management said on Tuesday the company was still in the running.

APG was registered on the Hong-Kong company registry on July 10, 2012, the day after the company submitted its offer at the French court of Rouen to purchase the French plant.