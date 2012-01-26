* Police conducted searches at French headquarters
* Petroplus refutes fraudulent bankruptcy allegations
* Petroplus filed for insolvency on Tuesday
PARIS, Jan 26 A French prosecutor has
opened an investigation into whether Petroplus
illegally withdrew funds from its French unit before the Swiss
refiner filed for insolvency, a spokeswoman at the prosecuting
office said on Thursday.
The "fraudulent insolvency" probe, opened by the Nanterre
public prosecutor, on Wednesday saw its financial police unit
search the subsidiary's headquarters in Paris as well as
Deutsche Bank, where the firm holds its bank
accounts.
Petroplus said it refuted all allegations of fraudulent
bankruptcy in France.
The prosecutor's office, which had access to book-keeping
documents of the French subsidiary when it was put under
judicial protection, is looking closely at the transfer of 100
million euros ($130 million), the spokeswoman said.
"The prosecutor's office had access to documents which need
to be checked, and more specifically those related to
questionable financial transfers," she added.
But the prosecutor may struggle to prove the criminal charge
of "bankruptcy by embezzlement" because Petroplus is insolvent
in France and in the rest of Europe.
Petroplus filed for insolvency on Tuesday, putting over 2,000
jobs across Europe at risk, after it defaulted on $1.75 billion
of debt.
Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity has been
teetering since its lenders restricted credit late last year, a
victim of thin refining margins and high debt that was a result
of its private equity-backed business model.
Petroplus last week put its Petit-Couronne refinery, which
employs 550 staff, up for sale and the French government has
been trying to find a buyer.
That may be no easy matter.
A dismal outlook for the European crude processing industry,
amid falling fuel demand, has prompted several companies to put
assets on the market. But even rock-bottom prices have failed to
attract bidders, even for good quality facilities.
French oil major Total halted the sale of its
Lindsey refinery in the UK at the start of 2012 after failing to
find a buyer over the past two years.
Asian companies interested in establishing a European oil
trading operation or Russian companies that want to secure an
outlet for their crude oil are seen as possible buyers.
However, the big oil companies have been whittling down
their presence in European refining for years and are not seen
as likely buyers.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting By Thierry Leveque and Nicolas Bertin; Writing by
Muriel Boselli; Editing by Christian Plumb and Mark Potter)