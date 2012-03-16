ROUEN, France, March 16 A deadline for
offers to acquire a French plant of insolvent oil refiner
Petroplus has been extended by three weeks, the management of
the Petit-Couronne plant said on Friday.
The administrators of the site in northern France had set a
bid deadline of March 15 but have now extended this to April 5,
Petroplus Raffinage Petit-Couronne (PRPC) said in a statement.
Swiss private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday he had
submitted the only offer for the refinery, proposing to invest
160 million euros ($209.13 million) and maintain 410 out of some
550 jobs.
PRPC said Klesch's bid would need to be clarified, as would
expressions of interest made by other parties.
"The extended period is thus intended to give sufficient
time to certain interested investors, including the Klesch
group, to finalise their studies in order to make an offer that
complies with the legal requirements," it said.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Parrad; Writing by Gus Trompiz)