PARIS Oct 18 Parisian poodles are used to being
pampered by their doting owners, groomed to perfection and
adorned with luxury leashes and collars.
Now they finally have the furniture to match.
A company co-founded by a former Societe Generale banker has
come up with a range of high-end interior items for the furry
and the feathered retailing for as much as 4,000 euros ($5,400).
The discerning cat or dog may appreciate a sofa lined with
specialty textiles from Denmark. A birdcage on stilts is crafted
from aluminium and oak.
The company, Chimere, even offers a lacquered litter box for
cats and a minimalist, bell-shaped fish bowl.
The sofa looks like a retro-style television on short wooden
legs and comes in different sizes, with customised finishes
available on demand, according to the company's website
(www.chimere-edition.com).
Co-founder Frederic Stouls started the venture after
quitting the crisis-ridden banking sector in 2012, when he
spotted a niche in the $60 billion U.S. pet market that he
believes can be filled by elegant design.
"Our designs are romantic, they evoke childhood... You can
see dogs taking ownership of the kennel straight away," Stouls
said.
Big French luxury groups such as Kering and Louis
Vuitton already offer some products for animals of
privilege, such as $400 dog leashes and $3,000 cat carriers, but
little beyond outdoor accessories.
After opening a retail space in Paris furniture store
Silvera, Chimere's next target is the United States. Stouls said
the company was also working on new ideas for products such as
beehives for the design-conscious apiarist.
"This is a really big market: there are hotels for dogs,
spas for dogs," he said. "But the product has to look good."