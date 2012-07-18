* French govt has "real problem" with Peugeot
strategy-minister
* Aid package to be unveiled on July 25
PARIS, July 18 France will not grant any public
aid to Peugeot PSA without concessions from the
carmaker, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Wednesday,
as the government prepared to unveil its strategy to shore up
the ailing automobile sector.
Montebourg criticised Peugeot for deciding to shutter a
major production site near Paris, promising to summon the
Peugeot family - a majority stakeholder - to explain why the
carmaker has continued to pay dividends despite its
difficulties.
A public aid package for French carmakers, which is due to
be unveiled on July 25, is likely to include help for
environmentally friendly vehicles but no new car scrappage
incentives.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy launched a "cash for
clunkers" scheme in December 2008 to boost flagging demand
during the global financial crisis, at an estimated cost to the
state of 1 billion euros.
"There is much public aid for the automobile sector that is
brought by taxpayers," Montebourg told Europe 1 radio, listing
five measures. "Our strategy is that public aid, which is part
of what the automobile sector is requesting, will not be granted
without concessions."
Montebourg did not detail what concessions would be
required, but has hinted that companies requesting aid from the
state may have to forego issuing dividends to shareholders.
Peugeot PSA's announcement last week that it would close its
plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois in 2014 and cut 8,000 jobs has brought
a furious response from unions, which have denounced the move as
a betrayal and promised to fight for their jobs.
Montebourg, who was due to meet Peugeot chief executive
Philippe Varin later on Wednesday, said he had a "real problem"
with Peugeot's decision, but was not getting directly involved
with its plans to find new jobs for affected workers.
(Reporting By Chine Labbe; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by
Erica Billingham)