PARIS Oct 23 France will provide between 5 and 7 billion euros in financial guarantees to the lending arm of French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citreon, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg has said the state would provide guarantees for Banque PSA Finance (BPF) - which funds Peugeot and Citroen dealers and car loans - to help it achieve cheaper financing but that any aid would come with strings attached.