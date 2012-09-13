* Industry Minister to press case with Peugeot head
By Brian Love
PARIS, Sept 13 France's industry ministry is
pressing the country's leading carmaker to limit the impact of a
domestic restructuring set to claim 8,000 jobs - by shifting
part of the cuts burden to Spain.
Arnaud Montebourg, industrial renewal minister, was expected
to raise the issue in talks on Thursday with PSA Peugeot Citroen
chief executive Philippe Varin over a plan that
involves shutting the firm's historic Aulnay plant near Paris.
"It's not just Aulnay. A production line is also set to be
lost in Rennes, while the Madrid plant is being kept open," said
Montebourg, charged by the Socialist government with leading
efforts to coax Peugeot into a rethink.
A spokesman for Spain's industry ministry said the decision
over where the cuts would fall was a matter for a private
company and declined to comment further.
But Montebourg's proposal is likely to go down badly in
recession-scarred Spain, where the government of Mariano Rajoy
is close to seeking a sovereign debt bailout as it battles to
bring down the European Union's highest unemployment rate of
just under 25 percent.
Montebourg repeated the government's line that the firm's
shakeup plan was "unacceptable" as it was and kept up pressure
for tweaks.
"We are going to have a debate with Peugeot management about
opportunities and choices. Personally I prefer that the emphasis
is put on closures outside France rather than inside France," he
told public radio station France Inter.
Peugeot was not available for comment.
MADRID IN CROSSHAIRS
Peugeot announced the job cuts in July in response to
mounting losses at its core automotive division.
A government-appointed expert this week faulted the decision
to close the French operations while sparing the plant in
Madrid.
Emmanuel Sartorius presented a report that acknowledged the
need for capacity cuts in response to weak demand, noting that
the firm's small-car plants were running at just 61 percent of
maximum output on average last year.
Its conclusions are not binding for Peugeot. The company's
works council has mandated a private auditor to produce a
separate report on its restructuring plans at the end of
November that will make recommendations to limit job losses.
"It'll be hard to save Aulnay and we are not trying to hide
that," said Montebourg, who stood out in the runup to elections
in May and June as a staunch critic of industrial globalisation.
The outspoken 49-year-old, a lawyer by profession, landed
his ministerial portfolio after an election campaign in which
industrial decline and France's record trade deficit featured
prominently.
With the French economy at a standstill, unemployment at a
13-year high and labour unions warning that tens of thousands of
jobs face the axe in the months ahead, he is under pressure to
produce results.
"We're not going to break (Peugeot's) door down. But when
there's a national drama like this one we're telling them there
are a number of concessions that need to be made and mistakes to
be admitted, because there were mistakes and the management
bears responsibility for that," he said.
Peugeot hopes its restructuring plan will get it out of a
bind caused in part by dependence on the Italian and Spanish
markets, which have been battered by the euro zone debt crisis,
and its slowness in expanding internationally.
But boss Varin urged the government earlier this year to
focus on lowering the cost of labour in France.
The carmaker is being squeezed between mass-market
competitors building cars in countries with lower costs, such as
in eastern Europe, and premium German automakers attacking the
middle-range market.
(Reporting By Brian Love, Additional reporting by Robert Hetz
in Madrid; Editing by John Stonestreet)