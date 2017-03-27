PARIS, March 27 France's main state holdings
agency sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group
to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the
two government bodies announced on Monday.
The Agence des Participations de l'Etat (APE) sold its PSA
shares for 1.92 billion euros ($2.1 billion), more than twice
the 800 million it paid for the holding in a 2014 bailout for
the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.
The transaction will take effect after PSA's annual
shareholder meeting on May 10, which is expected to approve the
French carmaker's acquisition of Opel from General Motors
, announced earlier this month.($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Bate Felix)