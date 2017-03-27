(Repeats to fix typo in seventh paragraph)
PARIS, March 27 France's state holdings agency
sold its stake in carmaker PSA Group to the Bpifrance
sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Monday, in a move
signalling the government's intention to remain a shareholder
for years to come.
The Agence des Participations de l'Etat (APE) agreed to sell
its 12.7 percent PSA stake for 1.92 billion euros ($2.1
billion), more than twice the 800 million euros it had paid
during a 2014 bailout for the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars.
In a joint statement, the two state bodies said France would
retain its two voting board seats and reclaim its statutory
double voting rights two years after the change of ownership.
"Through Bpifrance, the public sector will remain a major
shareholder," they said.
The transaction will take effect after PSA's annual
shareholder meeting on May 10, which is expected to approve the
French carmaker's acquisition of Opel from General Motors
, announced earlier this month.
The value of the APE's portfolio, heavily exposed to sagging
energy stocks, has fallen by more than half in the last decade,
challenging new investment plans including the imminent
recapitalisation of power giant EDF and near-bankrupt
nuclear firm Areva.
The rare gains from the PSA sale will "strengthen the
special purpose account ... and thereby finance state
shareholder investments", the statement said.
The state's role as a major shareholder in both PSA and
competitor Renault has been a source of friction
between the government and Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.
In a scathing Jan 25 submission to France's Court of
Auditors, Renault said the government had exhibited "conflicts
of interest" and increased its stake from an "insider position"
with privileged access to information.
After APE chief Martin Vial protested publicly, Ghosn
pledged on Feb. 10 to reexamine Renault's submission, but the
carmaker has yet to announce a retraction or any other
conclusion of that process.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Bate Felix)