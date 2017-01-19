PARIS Jan 19 The French government will keep its stake in car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, the office of president Francois Hollande tweeted on Thursday.

The French government currently owns a 13.7 percent stake in Peugeot after it agreed to take part in a recapitalisation investment plan to help the company in 2014.

Founding family Peugeot and Chinese group Dongfeng Motors also own equivalent stakes in the manufacturer. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Michel Rose)