PARIS Jan 19 The French government will keep its stake in car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, the office of president Francois Hollande tweeted on Thursday.
The French government currently owns a 13.7 percent stake in Peugeot after it agreed to take part in a recapitalisation investment plan to help the company in 2014.
Founding family Peugeot and Chinese group Dongfeng Motors also own equivalent stakes in the manufacturer. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Michel Rose)
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.