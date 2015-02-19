PARIS Feb 19 The new Philharmonie de Paris
concert hall in the French capital this week hosted the Berlin
Philharmonic conducted by Simon Rattle in a programme guaranteed
to test its acoustic mettle.
On the basis of Wednesday's concert of the pioneering German
composer Helmut Lachenmann's "Tableau" and Mahler's Symphony No.
2 "Resurrection", with soprano Kate Royal and mezzo-soprano
Magdalena Kozena, Rattle's wife, as soloists, plus the Radio
Netherlands Choir, the hall passed with flying colours.
Mahler is known for being loud and over the top, and there
were nine double basses, two harps, two piccolos, an organ and a
huge battery of percussion, plus an oversized orchestra, to
ensure the audience -- packing the 2,400-seat hall which opened
in January -- got their money's worth.
Every note and detail came through gloriously. When two
piccolos or two clarinets were performing, it was immediately
evident that two separate instruments were tooting away. Every
entry by the harps, on the far right of the stage, registered
aurally, without having to glance over.
The Philharmonie is intended to give Paris a hall to rival
the world's best, like the Disney Hall in Los Angeles or even
the Berlin ensemble's own home hall.
Paris has the Theatre des Champs Elysees on ritzy Rue
Matignon where Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring" had its premiere in
1913, and the renovated Salle Pleyel, but they are both in
pricey parts of town with no room for expansion. The
Philharmonie comes as part of a theatre and conservatory complex
where all three events on Wednesday night were sold out.
GO-TO DESTINATION
Rattle and his Berliners delivered the kind of concert that
is going to make the Philharmonie a go-to destination in Paris,
even though it is in a northern part of the city, near the
Peripherique ring road and beside the former la Villette
slaughterhouse, which did not tend to attract any but the most
intrepid tourists. The complex is of a piece with Budapest's
Palace of the Arts and others designed to draw the punters to
areas in need of an infusion of visitors and their cash.
Rattle's programming masterstroke was to include the piece
by Lachenmann, known for getting musicians to play their
instruments in unconventional ways. After a boisterous opening
passage, the harpist swept the strings of her instrument with a
bow instead of plucking them, the double basses produced an
ethereal sound by bowing below the bridge and the percussionists
rapped on the edges of their music stands.
Lachenmann is a master of these unconventional techniques
and the connection Rattle intended was that Mahler, writing a
century earlier, does similar things. He has the double basses
slap their strings with their bows and percussionists play on
the edges of their instruments with a brush. His sound palette,
including having a brass ensemble hidden in the upper wings, is
extraordinary.
That same word can be applied to this concert and to the new
hall. The Philharmonie is launched on its mission to resurrect
an out-of-the-way corner of Paris.
