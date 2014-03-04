(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
* Picasso Museum to reopen in June after closure since 2009
* More space to display Spanish-born artists' prolific works
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, March 4 "Every act of creation is first
an act of destruction," said Pablo Picasso, a fitting aphorism
for the five-year renovation of the Picasso Museum in Paris now
reaching its finale.
Since 2009, art lovers in the city that Spanish-born Picasso
adopted as his own have been turned away from the doors of the
Hotel Sale on the Right Bank, the sight of cranes and
scaffolding replacing that of Minotaurs and guitars.
But the world's largest Picasso collection will reopen its
doors in June, showcasing the works of the prolific artist who
died in 1973 in exposition space that has tripled in size to
3,800 square meters (41,000 sq ft) over five floors.
"We wanted to devote all the space to the collection - and
we succeeded in that," museum director Anne Baldassari told
journalists during a visit to the worksite on Tuesday.
Architect Jean-Francois Bodin had the task of rethinking a
museum that could accommodate up to one million visitors per
year while respecting the historic monument, one of the most
elegant of 17th-century mansions in the chic Marais district.
With a total budget of 52 million euros ($71 million), which
includes the purchase of new office space, the revamp maximises
the existing space by moving offices and workshops off-site and
using previously unused space on the top floor.
Newly added are an education space, an auditorium and a
terrace cafe offering a splendid view of the building's facade.
The new museum has a more open and luminous feel than its
previous version, yet much of the crucial work done by Bodin to
bring the building to modern safety and access codes is unseen.
Geometric topiaries in the garden designed by Erik Dhont
will impart a "cubist" feel and visitors will be able to enjoy
the formal garden's lawn or stroll through a pagoda entwined
with wildflowers.
To help fund the renovation, the museum embarked on a rare
global tour while its doors were closed, sending out 147 of its
works to some 20 cities, from Zagreb to Toronto. The tour
fetched 31 million euros - two-thirds the cost of the redo.
In coming months, the collection will be re-hung and works
that did not travel abroad will be retrieved from an
ultra-secret storage location in the suburbs.
But the question remains - what would Picasso think?
Architect Stephane Thouin, charged with the historic
portions of the building, said Picasso would have appreciated
the tension between the classic and the contemporary.
"He was at the height of modernity, but he often chose to
live in older places," he said.
Baldassari agreed.
"He would be perfectly comfortable within these walls."
UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS
Completed in 1659 by a financier who made his fortune with
the salt tax - giving the mansion its name - the Hotel Sale
retains its three-sided cobblestone courtyard, its impressive
facade and its Baroque grand staircase with the Gods of
Antiquity, eagles, garlands and cherubs all carved from stone.
The museum first opened to the public in 1985 after the
Hotel Sale was chosen as the venue to display the prodigious
collection donated by Picasso's heirs to the French state.
The third arrondissement that is home to the museum has also
seen a makeover in recent years, transforming from a sleepy
village-like labyrinth of pre-revolutionary streets once
inhabited by Jewish goldsmiths and clothiers to the place to be
for up-and-coming artists and clothing designers.
Another major renovation in the works since 2009, the
Carreau du Temple, will also boost the neighborhood's appeal.
Built on the site of a fortress where King Louis XVI was
imprisoned before his beheading in 1793, the old cast-iron
pavilion that served as a used clothing market has been stripped
and renovated at a cost of 60 million euros.
When it opens in April it will be home to rotating exhibits
and cultural events, promising to bring in even more visitors.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Ralph Boulton)