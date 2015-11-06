PARIS Nov 6 Fast-growing luxury pastry maker
Pierre Hermé plans to expand in North America and China, helped
by the arrival of a new minority shareholder backed by cosmetics
group L'Occitane, its chief executive said.
The deal is the latest sign of growing investor interest in
luxury food, which has been enjoying solid growth, buoyed by
local and tourist demand.
Pierre Hermé, the company co-founded by the French chef
known for his audacious flavour mixes and macarons, has seen
sales rise fivefold in the past five years to 50 million euros
($54 million). It runs as many stores today in Japan as in
France.
The pastry company said on Friday L'Occitane's
entrepreneurial fund, called Log Investment, was taking a stake
of around 40 percent with control remaining in the hands of
co-founders Pierre Hermé and Charles Znaty, the chairman.
"The world of cosmetics and food carry many similarities. We
both makes things based on recipes and worry about supply chains
and retail networks," Znaty told Reuters in an interview.
He aimed to tap into L'Occitane's experience, particularly
in retail expansion.
L'Occitane, the maker of face creams and the first French
company to go public in Hong Kong in 2010, today runs a network
of more than 2,000 shops worldwide in more than 100 countries.
Comparatively, Pierre Hermé has some 50 stores and a café
inside Dior's new flagship store in Seoul, and is present in 13
countries.
Znaty said Pierre Hermé aimed to double the size of its
network in the next five years or so.
Log Investment's entry into the company's share capital
allowed minority investors such as CM-CIC Capital Privé and two
early backers to exit. Financial details were not divulged.
Pierre Hermé is a member of the prestigious French luxury
trade group Comité Colbert, which counts around 80 members such
as Louis Vuitton and Chanel.
Pierre Hermé's best-sellers include the Mogador, mixing milk
chocolate and passion fruit, and the Ispahan, combining rose,
raspberry and lychee. An assortment of 20 macarons costs 64
euros while one macaron costs 2.10 euros.
Znaty first set up a food consultancy business with Pierre
Hermé before they created their pastry company in 1997.
Hermé and Znaty helped with the re-launch of arch-rival La
Durée, the other French macaron specialist, after it was
acquired by the family behind bakery chain Paul in 1993.
Znaty said Pierre Hermé opened its first shop in Japan in
1998 to avoid competing with La Durée head-on, and only later
started selling macarons in Paris.
"At first, the banks did not believe in us so we had to find
financiers elsewhere," Znaty said.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)