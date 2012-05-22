* Second trial of Somali pirates opens in Paris
* Somalis captured by French commandos in 2008
* Five of six say played no direct part in yacht assault
PARIS, May 22 Six Somali pirates went on trial
in Paris on Tuesday charged with hijacking a French yacht in
2008, the second case of its kind to be brought before a French
court in a bid to tackle the problem of piracy in the waters off
the Horn of Africa.
The men, aged 25 to 50, are accused of hijacking an 88-metre
luxury yacht, the "Ponant", in the Gulf of Aden in April 2008,
and holding 30 members of its crew hostage in exchange for a
ransom of 2.15 million euros ($2.75 million).
Five of the six pirates say they are innocent and played no
direct role in the assault, while a sixth pleaded guilty and
apologised to the crew, their families and the French nation.
All six men, who listed their professions as taxi-driver,
truck driver, accountant and fisherman, face France's toughest
jail sentence for kidnapping and hostage-taking. If sentenced to
the maximum penalty, they would only be eligible for parole
after 18 years of incarceration.
The trial, the second of four to be held in France, is part
of an effort to bring more Somali pirates to justice and fight
back against piracy which has made the waters off the Horn of
Africa some of the world's most dangerous.
In the first trial last November, a Paris court sentenced
five Somalis to four to eight years in jail for hijacking the
yacht "Carre d'As". A sixth was acquitted.
A state-appointed prosecutor deemed the sentences too
lenient and appealed the verdict, opening the way for a second
trial. Two further trials are due, concerning a total of ten
Somali men accused of hijacking two French ships.
While the number of pirate attacks has fallen in the past
year, partly due to concerted action by navies, piracy remains a
serious threat to crewmembers navigating along vital shipping
lanes in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.
In the case brought to trial on Tuesday, the pirates
released the hostages after receiving the ransom money from the
yacht's owners, the Marseille-based Compagnie du Ponant.
They were subsequently captured by French commandos just a
week later while travelling in a car on the Somali mainland.
Only 118,000 euros of the ransom payment was recovered.
The fight to keep shipping lanes open pits Western navies
with state-of-the-art equipment against Somali pirates wielding
Kalashnikov assault rifles and rocket launchers, lured to sea by
the prospect of tens of millions of dollars in ransom.
With more than 100 crewmembers currently being held aboard
hijacked ships off the eastern coast of Africa, the European
Union has stepped up its anti-piracy efforts, launching
pre-emptive attacks on pirates at sea and on land.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
(Reporting By Thierry Leveque, writing and additional reporting
by Nicholas Vinocur, editing by Diana Abdallah)