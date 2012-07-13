(Updates with details)
NICE, France July 13 A private jet crashed and
burst into flames as it landed near France's southern Riviera
coast on Friday, killing its three American crew members, a
local government prefect said.
The Gulfstream jet that had left the city of Nice went down
at Le Castellet airfield near the seaside resort of Saint
Tropez, hurtling into a wooded area where it caught fire, Paul
Mourier, the prefect, said.
The crash killed the three crew members, who were the only
people aboard, two American men aged 60 and 24 and an American
woman aged 30, said Mourier.
"All we know is the plane left the runway and ended up in a
wooded area where it caught fire immediately," he said.
(Reporting by Pierre Thebault; Writing by Brian Love; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)