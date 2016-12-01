PARIS French police have intercepted over a tonne of cocaine that had arrived by plane from Colombia, a public prosecutor said on Thursday.
The drug, worth about 100 million euros ($100 million dollars), was seized in a warehouse in the southwest France town of Bayonne on Wednesday, the Bordeaux prosecutor said in a statement.
Ten people of Colombian, French, Spanish and Dutch nationality suspected to be involved in flying the drug in to France were arrested as part of the police operation.
($1 = 0.9413 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams)