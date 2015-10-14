PARIS Oct 14 Thousands of police protested
outside France's justice ministry for the first time in decades
on Wednesday to denounce a lack of resources and what they say
is insufficient support from the judiciary in their daily law
enforcement work.
The protest was billed as the broadest showing of discontent
within the police since 1983, when then Justice Minister Robert
Badinter faced similar protests and accusations of laxity after
gangsters killed two policemen.
This time, too, the discontent came to a head a week after a
prisoner who was granted a brief out-of-jail permit seriously
wounded a policeman in a shootout in Seine-Saint-Denis on the
northern edge of Paris.
"There's real anger here," said police union representative
Gregory Goupil.
The police no longer felt they had the understanding of the
judiciary, and a string of recent decisions to let criminals out
of jail or free suspects from custody had brought frustration to
the boil.
The fact that the protest was supported by the whole range
of police unions and grades was interpreted by local media as a
sign that Justice Minister Christiane Taubira, often accused of
refusing to adopt a harsh-enough line on law and order, was in
danger of losing her job.
Beyond the protest in Paris' chic Place Vendome square -
home to the justice minister's office and occasionally the scene
of heists at luxury jewellery shops - rallies were also being
organised in other parts of the country.
Former Prime Minister Francois Fillon joined the fray to
take a dig at Socialist President Francois Hollande.
"He must heed the pleas from the police and the French
people, who all denounce the lack of authority," Fillon said.
