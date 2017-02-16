French riot police face off with people holding a banner with the message that reads, 'Cops Rapists Murderers' to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severly injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Clouds of tear gas surround people during a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severly injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, at a demonstration in Paris, France, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a protest against police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severly injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as people gather at a demonstration in Paris, France, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Trash burns on the street as people hold banners with messages that read, 'In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable' (L) and 'Cops Rapists Murderers' (R) to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severly injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a deomostration in Paris, France, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Trash burns on the street as people hold a banner that reads, 'In face of police impunity lets be ungovernable' to protest police brutality after a young black man, 22-year-old youth worker named Theo, was severly injured during his arrest earlier this month in Bobigny, as they gather at a demonstration in Paris, France, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.

The protests, which have led to over 200 arrests around France, follow allegations that a young man arrested on Feb. 2 was beaten and raped with a police baton. An investigation is under way.

Protesters in the 18th District in the north of Paris lit piles of rubbish and rubbish bins on fire in the streets as riot police threw tear gas canisters, which were in turn thrown back at them.

A policeman has been placed under formal investigation for the suspected rape, and three others are under investigation for violent conduct during the arrest of the 22-year-old man in Aulnay-sous-Bois. The young man, Theo, whose family name has been withheld by autorities, remains in hospital with injuries to his anus and head.

