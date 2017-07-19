FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a day ago

Macron says French defence budget to rise by 2025

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron, whose armed forces chief quit on Wednesday in a row over short-term spending cuts, confirmed after naming a replacement that he still intended to raise the defence budget over time, a government spokesman said.

Spokesman Christophe Castaner said resigning General Pierre de Villiers would be replaced within 24 hours by General Francois Lecointre, a seasoned fighter born in 1962.

Macron, he said, had named Lecointre and also told ministers at a weekly cabinet meeting that he was still aiming to raise the defence budget to 2 percent of gross domestic product by 2025 despite cutbacks in 2017. (Reporting by Brian Love and Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)

