PARIS, March 15 French movie giant Gerard
Depardieu likes conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy just as
he liked Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Pope John Paul II and
left-wing leader Francois Mitterrand in their day, he told Swiss
broadcaster RTS.
In an interview posted on RTS' website, the outspoken actor
also said that he disliked the man he was set to incarnate in a
film, disgraced former IMF head and one-time French presidential
hopeful Dominique Strauss-Kahn, and that this was why he would
take the role.
Asked about Sarkozy, Depardieu said during an occasionally
rambling interview: "People are going to tell you that I like
dictators but no. I really liked Fidel Castro, just as I really
liked John Paul II, just as I really liked Francois Mitterrand.
Because they came at a precise moment ... I really like
Sarkozy."
The French president is currently tipped in opinion polls of
voter plans to lose to Socialist candidate Francois Hollande in
the presidential runoff vote on May 6.
Depardieu turned up to support him at a major campaign rally
last Sunday, taking a front-row seat beside Sarkozy's wife, the
singer and former model Carla Bruni. In a semi-breathless
speech, Depardieu said his "new friend" was a leader who did
nothing but good but of whom nothing good was said.
Asked by the Swiss broadcaster if he was preparing for a
movie role as Strauss-Kahn, whose globetrotting IMF career and
presidential ambitions ended when he was arrested in New York on
now-dropped sex assault charges last year, Depardieu said he
found Strauss-Kahn "arrogant" and "self-satisfied."
He added, "Yes, because I don't like him I'm going to do
it."
When his interviewer asked him if he believed he himself was
normal, he said, "No, I'm a bit monstrous".
The acclaimed actor, famous for his roles in films such as
"Jean de Florette" and "Green Card," outraged fellow travellers
last summer by urinating in the aisle of an Air France flight.
A passenger said Depardieu appeared to be drunk at the time
and had insisted he be allowed to use the bathroom during
takeoff when passengers are obliged to remain seated.
