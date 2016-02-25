* Centre-right presidential hopefuls have neoliberal
platforms
* Socialist president introducing some pro-business reform
* French spending, tax burden higher than eurozone average
* Unemployment seen making public more open to reform
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, Feb 25 Lower taxes, fewer labour rules,
less state: in a country famed for its attachment to a
protective social model, economic liberalism is the surprise
trend among aspirants for France's 2017 presidential election.
For decades, the French centre-right eschewed the free
market policies of Margaret Thatcher, sticking to the tradition
of a strong dirigiste state and a generous public health and
welfare system funded by high taxes.
Now a neoliberal economic platform is the one issue on which
a growing field of candidates for the centre-right Republicans'
primary planned in November all agree.
This ideological shift is not confined to the right.
Socialist President Francois Hollande is pressing ahead with
disputed labour reforms to give employers more scope to lay off
workers and cut costs and has pegged his own re-election bid to
his success in bringing down unemployment.
His most popular cabinet member, Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron, is a former investment banker who converted Hollande to
supply-side economics and has openly attacked Socialist totems
such as the 35-hour week and public sector jobs for life.
That leaves far right leader Marine Le Pen as the only top
candidate espousing old style statist economic policies.
"We've made clear that we want to cap welfare subsidies,
overhaul working time, taper off unemployment benefits, cut
taxes to boost investment, scrap the wealth tax and our opinion
polls remain very good," Mael de Calan, economic adviser to the
Republicans primaries' front-runner Alain Juppe, told Reuters.
"We're not going to wait for May 7, 2017 (likely date for
the presidential run-off) to say 'by the way, we have a liberal
platform.' We want to be elected on it."
Juppe, ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, former prime minister
Francois Fillon and other centre-right primary contenders all
say they want to cut public spending by around 100 billion euros
($109.89 billion) over five years to bring it to about 50
percent of Gross Domestic Product from over 55 percent now.
While a significant drop, that would still be higher than a
euro zone average of general government spending of 47.5
percent, OECD data shows, with the tax burden also staying
relatively high. reut.rs/1XMycM3
All want to push back the retirement age to 64 or 65 from 62
now, make unemployment benefits taper gradually over time,
impose a partial or total public sector hiring freeze and get
rid of the iconic 35-hour work week.
There are differences at the margin. For instance, Sarkozy
says each firm should decide for itself if it wants to keep or
scrap the 35-hour week, while Fillon says the only legal cap on
private sector work time should be the EU's 48-hour limit.
But they all agree on most key policies. "There aren't big
differences on economic policy, the battle of the primaries will
be on credibility," de Calan said.
"Credibility" is a code word for rivals to suggest that
Sarkozy, who did not scrap the 35-hour week and increased taxes
and public spending when he ruled France from 2007 to 2012, may
not be best placed.
It is also a swipe at his proposal for a 10 percent cut in
income tax - a "fiscal shock" critics say could not be funded.
While some of these policies may not seem particularly
far-reaching in other countries, they mark a change for France.
And, unlike in past elections, none of the main contenders
except Le Pen supports a more protectionist, anti-Europe or
social line.
"French society is evolving, not towards unrestrained
liberalism but with a demand for more flexibility, less red
tape. Right-wing candidates' proposals are in line with that,"
Elabe pollsters chief Bernard Sananes said, as polls have shown
a greater openness to reforms as unemployment stayed high.
"The splits on Europe have been put under wraps because
despite their misgivings about Europe, the French clearly don't
want to leave the euro."
"SCEPTICAL"
Herve Mariton, a primary candidate who drew just 6 percent
of the votes in a 2014 party leadership ballot won by Sarkozy,
says that while the whole party has become more liberal, he has
doubts about how much some of his competitors actually mean it
and whether they would tackle vested interests.
"They're more liberal than before but with exceptions, they
want to improve the system but not change it altogether,"
Mariton told Reuters. "They say 'I'm liberal but, for instance
we should make sure we help farmers'."
"It's easier to be liberal when you're not in government.
That's why I'm sceptical, because in the past policy plans have
not always been implemented."
His opponents brush off that argument, saying they have
detailed plans for implementing their platforms. In a very
French way of doing politics, most have either published books
setting out their economic ideas or are preparing to do so.
France experienced its worst unrest in decades during a
failed austerity push when Juppe was prime minister in 1995 and
Sarkozy also backed down on reforms when he was president.
The problem for Republicans candidates, analysts say, is
that in the fight to differentiate themselves from each other
and from an increasingly pro-business Socialist government, they
may end up with plans that go beyond what voters want.
"While people want more flexibility, are more pro-business
than they used to be, they don't want everything to be left to
free market," Elabe's Sananes said. For instance, polls show a
majority of voters are against scrapping a wealth tax on large
fortunes and even right-wing voters are split on the issue.
On the left, friction over pro-business reforms is greater.
Martine Aubry, a Socialist who introduced the 35-hour week
as labour minister, and others including veteran former Greens
leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit published a severe criticism of
Hollande's policy line on Wednesday.
"Enough is enough!" they wrote in an op-ed in Le Monde
daily, slamming his corporate tax cuts and labour reform plans.
"And now they're attacking the labour code!"
But Hollande insists he will stick to a reformist line,
epitomized by Macron, who a survey by Elabe pollsters showed is
the politician who most embodies the "reform camp", and his
Prime Minister Manuel Valls.
Valls is a likely candidate if Hollande, dogged by low
popularity ratings, did not run in next year's elections.
Asked by France Inter radio last week about voters who felt
betrayed by his pro-business shift in 2014, Hollande said the
worst thing would be "to betray the national interest".
($1 = 0.9100 euros)
