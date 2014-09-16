PARIS, Sept 16 European nations must use all the
flexibility allowed by EU budget rules to ease fiscal
tightening, and the euro needs to weaken further to revive
growth, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.
In a speech to members of parliament ahead of a confidence
vote, Valls said that European countries faced weak growth and a
risk of deflation, which is holding back public revenue in
France.
"The pace of deficit reduction in Europe must ... be
adapted. This means using all of the flexibility allowed by the
(EU) Stability and Growth Pact," Valls said.
He added that a recent ECB interest rate cut had helped
reduce the euro's value against other currencies but it was
necessary to go further.
"The euro zone is decoupling from the rest of the world," he
said.
(Reporting by Mark John; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
James Regan)