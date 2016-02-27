PARIS Feb 27 Francois Hollande was met with
jeers from angry farmers at the start of the annual Paris
agricultural show on Saturday, underlining the French
president's unpopularity in a week marked by a revolt within his
Socialist party over labour reforms.
Television images showed Hollande being booed and whistled
at as he slowly made his way with the help of security guards
through crowds shouting insults. They also showed scuffles, and
a farm ministry stand that had been torn down.
"I hear the cries of distress," Hollande said in images
broadcast on French television. "I prefer the anger to be
expressed during the show than outside it."
French livestock farmers say thousands of them could go out
of business as a Russian embargo on Western food and a downturn
in global dairy markets exacerbate competition from neighbours
such as Germany and Spain, which they see benefiting from lower
taxes and lighter regulation.
Top European Union agriculture official Commissioner Phil
Hogan met with Le Foll and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls in
Paris this week, pledging to study French proposals to tackle
the market downturn ahead of a March 14 meeting of EU farm
ministers.
"Did we expect to hear an expression of anger? Yes, of
course," Farm Minister Stephane Le Foll later told French
television, saying Hollande made the traditional visit to the
politically important show as a "message of support".
Hollande said on Saturday that he planned to review a 2008
law impacting relations between producers and the retail
industry, which he said favoured retailers.
France is the EU's biggest agricultural economy, with output
worth 74 billion euros ($81 billion) in 2014, about 18 percent
of the EU total.
Hollande's Socialist party usually wins few votes among
farmers, who tend to support conservative parties and have been
increasingly turning to the populist National Front.
His government has been at pains to contain farmer protests
as it struggles to bring down unemployment a year ahead of
national elections. A poll in French daily Le Parisien published
on Saturday showed 81 percent of 959 adults surveyed supported
the protests.
Hollande's approval rating fell 5 percentage points to 19
percent in February, its lowest since December 2014, a poll for
weekly Le Journal du Dimanche published a week ago showed.
Earlier this week, Martine Aubry, a Socialist who introduced
the 35-hour week as labour minister, and others published a
severe criticism of Hollande's corporate tax cuts and labour
reform plans, saying "Enough is enough!"
