PARIS French minister Richard Ferrand, who has been fighting accusations of improper financial dealings during most of his few weeks in office, has agreed to resign from government, a source close to the presidency said on Monday.

Ferrand, who headed the campaign that swept Emmanuel Macron to power in a vote last May 7, is to leave the government to lead Macron's lawmakers in parliament, the source added.

He was named minister for territorial planning in May, and is a former Socialist who became one of Macron's key early backers.

He denied any wrongdoing after a public prosecutor opened an investigation.

