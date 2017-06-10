PARIS, June 10 Workers from a threatened French
auto parts factory have secured a meeting with Finance Ministry
officials and their main carmaker clients, Renault and
PSA Group, after a union delegation accosted President
Emmanuel Macron.
The fate of the small company, GM&S, is in the spotlight as
a test of the new president's economic interventionism in the
run-up to parliamentary elections that begin on Sunday, with a
second round scheduled for June 18.
Union officials from the plant, which employs 277 staff
stamping metal parts in the central Creuse region, said on
Saturday they would hold talks at the ministry next week.
Macron, seeking a majority for his recently created Republic
on the Move (LREM) party after winning the presidential election
last month, met a GM&S workers' delegation during a visit to the
neighbouring Haute-Vienne region on Friday.
"I promise you I will do all I can," he told one of the
protesting employees. "But I'm not Father Christmas."
The factory works council has also asked the local
bankruptcy court to postpone its next hearing until the end of
June to give potential bidders more time to submit offers.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Laurence Frost;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)