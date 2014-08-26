REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
PARIS Aug 26 Emmanuel Macron, an ex-banker who became a top adviser of French President Francois Hollande, was named his economy minister on Tuesday, replacing the departing Arnaud Montebourg in a government reshuffle.
Macron formally stepped down as Hollande's top economic policy adviser in June. A former Rothschild partner, he was known as the French business community's ear at Hollande's presidential palace, otherwise stuffed with career technocrats. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Alexandria Sage)
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.