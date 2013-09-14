* Greens want concrete commitment on energy transition
* Party has two ministers in Socialist government
PARIS, Sept 14 The head of France's Green party
on Saturday threatened to withdraw support for the Socialist
government unless President Francois Hollande made a clearer
commitment to protect the environment.
The Greens have two ministers in the cabinet, at the housing
and development ministries.
While the government does not rely on Green support to pass
legislation, its loss would leave little room for dissent among
the Socialists and their left-wing allies to get laws through.
Out of 577 seats in the lower house of parliament, the
Socialists and their allies hold 292, while the Greens have 18.
The Green party has accused the government of dragging its
feet on environmental policy after Environment Minister Philippe
Martin put off plans for France's transition towards less
carbon-intensive energy sources until next year.
It has also said it may not back the 2014 budget in
parliament later this year after the government sent mixed
signals about a tax break for diesel fuel.
Green party head Pascal Durand has given Hollande until an
environmental conference on Friday to make a concrete commitment
to France's energy transition.
"Does this government want, yes or no, the Greens by its
side?" he said at a party meeting. "The answer is in its hands."
Former environment minister, Socialist Delphine Batho, was
fired in July after she criticised the government's plans to cut
her ministry's budget by 7 percent next year.
The Greens agreed at the time to stay in the cabinet, but
said they would scrutinise the government's environment policies
included in the 2014 budget, to be presented on Sept. 25.
Party members were angered on Wednesday when Martin
indicated that a tax break for diesel fuel would not be dropped,
only to say later that he had been misunderstood. The government
has since said no decision has yet been taken.
Diesel is widely used in French passenger vehicles, but the
Greens say pollution from the fuel is responsible for thousands
of deaths.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Marine Pennetier; editing by
Mike Collett-White)