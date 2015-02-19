PARIS Feb 19 Rebel backbench Socialists signalled they would back French President Francois Hollande and his government in a no-confidence vote on Thursday, making it likely the opposition-led move would fail.

The vote was called after Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Tuesday resorted to a little-used decree mechanism to bypass parliament and push through a package of economically liberal reforms opposed by the French left, a move widely denounced as anti-democratic.

A no-confidence vote needs an absolute majority to bring the government down and has only succeeded once in France's 57-year-old Fifth Republic: in 1962, when it was used to oust the government of Georges Pompidou.

Asked whether he would support the no-confidence motion launched by opposition lawmakers, Benoit Hamon, a leading left-wing rebel, told BFMTV: "Of course not, I do not want to censure a government whose foreign, defence, culture, justice, education and interior policies are excellent."

But the former minister added: "The government's economic policy to me doesn't seem right for tackling inequality and unemployment. It is just not the right one."

The vote is due from 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) and needs a minimum 289 votes to succeed.

Other leading Socialist rebels such as Christian Paul have said they will back the government and left-wing parties allied to the Socialists have said they will not back the no-confidence vote either.

Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll, a close Hollande ally, warned on Wednesday that any Socialist lawmaker who joined the motion would be thrown out of the party.

If the vote fails, it will mean the reform bill, which includes measures to extend Sunday trading and de-regulate certain ecomomic sectors, will be adopted at the first reading.

However, the outlook for other reforms sought by France's European Union partners in return for leniency on its missed budget deficit targets is less clear.

Hollande has also pledged to enact reforms to laws requiring small companies to create worker representation councils as soon as they employ 50 or more staff, and also wants to streamline industrial dispute arrangements.

Such plans are also likely to run into resistance from the left, and under the constitution the government can only use the so-called "49-3" decree on one bill per parliamentary session. (Reporting by Emile Picy and Mark John; writing by Mark John; Editing by Janet Lawrence)