* Report shows 1 in 5 unemployed not looking for work-source
* Jobless benefit fund to discuss tougher controls by
year-end
* Economists say controls are first step; unions protest
PARIS, Oct 10 The French government is looking
to impose tighter checks on the unemployed to ensure they are
seeking work, an attempt to limit spending on benefits and cut
joblessness that has split ruling Socialists and infuriated
trade unions.
Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls set off the outcry
this week by suggesting more needed to be done to encourage the
unemployed back into work. A survey in job centres had shown
that up to 20 percent of job seekers were not actively seeking
work as they are required to do under job centre statutes.
Unions, managers and the state - which co-manage the UNEDIC
jobless fund - will discuss its findings and decide before the
end of 2014 whether job centres need to hire special monitors to
police job-seekers' efforts, a source close to the talks said.
Economists say such a move could incite more long-term
unemployed to return to the job market and help the deeply
indebted UNEDIC, whose total debt is expected to reach 21.3
billion euros this year, to shore up its finances.
France's unemployment rate is stuck above 10 percent despite
billions of euros spent on subsidised jobs and the country is
under pressure to show it can conduct reforms. Germany and
Sweden both registered falls in unemployment after toughening
conditions for jobless benefits in the 1990s and 2000s.
But Valls' call drew widespread criticism from unions and
members of his own party. President Francois Hollande, when
questioned about the prime minister's statement, said jobseeker
controls were "not a timely issue".
Until now there has been no suggestion that any tighter
checks would be accompanied by stiffer penalties for those who
fail to seek work.
But unions protested that the government was unfairly using
the unemployed as scapegoats for unsuccessful economic policy.
"What's happening nowadays, with people pointing to the
unemployed as problematic, is dangerous," Laurent Berger, head
of the CFDT union, told le Parisien newspaper, while CGT union
leader Thierry Lepaon called Valls' statement a "provocation".
Dominique Barbet, European economist at BNP Paribas, said
the measures currently under discussion in France were a far cry
from the "Hartz 4" reforms which cut jobless benefits and are
credited with relaunching Germany's economy last decade. Critics
say the downside has been more Germans falling into poverty.
Hollande has already ruled out lowering total payouts for
jobseekers, which can last for 2 years at 67 percent of their
previous salary.
"If they were discussing the amount of payouts, then we
would have something more similar to the Hartz 4 reforms in
Germany," said Dominique Barbet, European economist at BNP
Paribas. "For the time being, they are moving ahead with baby
steps, trying to avoid fraud."
The source said that several job centres had been equipped
with special monitors to make sure the unemployed were seeking
jobs as part of an "experiment", because current monitors are
overwhelmed in their role as employment advisers.
The conclusions of the investigation will be discussed in a
meeting of UNEDIC's stakeholders on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John)