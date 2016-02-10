PARIS Feb 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday he was going to leave office, as had been widely expected.

President Francois Hollande is set to announce later on Wednesday that he will nominate Fabius to become president of the Constitutional Council, the country's top constitutional court.

The move is expected to trigger a wider government reshuffle, which is likely to be announced later this week. (Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Ingrid Melander)