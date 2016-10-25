PARIS Oct 25 France must fix the "many
mistakes" that have been made on tax policy, the leading
candidate in next year's presidential election Alain Juppe said
on Tuesday, saying that would help Paris win the battle to lure
London-based firms worried by Brexit.
Speaking during a visit at the Paris-based financial markets
operator Euronext, Juppe said that European leaders
must not drag their feet on Brexit.
Juppe, whom polls seen winning both a centre-right primary
in November and the presidential election next year, said he was
"stupefied" by parliament plans to increase share tax and was
opposed to it.
He reaffirmed plans to cut corporate tax and scrap a wealth
tax on the rich.
While he wishes Britain to keep a relation of some sort with
the bloc's single market he insisted that the free movement of
workers could not be separated from the EU's other freedoms,
including that of capital.
"One cannot be in and out at the same time," he said.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)