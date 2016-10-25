* Centre-right former prime minister leads presidential race
PARIS, Oct 25 France must fix its "many
mistakes" on tax if it is to benefit from an exodus of business
from London after Britain's vote to quit the European Union, the
man tipped to be France's next president said on Tuesday.
Alain Juppe, a centre-right former prime minister,
reaffirmed pledges to scrap a wealth tax and cut corporate tax
if elected in May, saying that was necessary to boost growth and
attract more business from abroad.
"Brexit gives us opportunities," he said after a meeting at
the Paris offices of financial markets operator Euronext
. "Paris must win" the battle to attract London-based
firms, he said.
"We must play our cards right ... and avoid making
mistakes," said Juppe, adding that he was "stupefied" by
parliament's plans to increase a transactions tax on shares.
Last week, in a first reading of next year's budget bill,
the lower house backed an increase in the tax to 0.3 percent
from 0.2 percent and its extension to cover intra-day trading.
Juppe and other opposition politicians have repeatedly said
the government's post-Brexit plans to make Paris a stronger
financial centre do not go far enough. Measures to date include
the extension of a tax relief regime for expatriates to eight
years from five.
Juppe, who polls tip to win both a centre-right primary in
November and the presidential election next year, pledged that
he could offer foreign investors stable, predictable fiscal
policy.
On post-Brexit relations with the EU, he said he hopes
Britain will keep a relation of some sort with the single market
but insisted that free movement of workers could not be
separated from the EU's other key rights, including the
unobstructed access to capital, services and goods markets.
"One cannot be in and out at the same time," he said. "One
cannot be out and expect to have an influence on the decisions
made by those who are still in."
Elections in France and Germany next year will further
complicate what are sure to be hard Brexit negotiations, Juppe
said, adding he had not yet had specific contacts with British
conservatives or Prime Minister Theresa May but was hoping to do
so after his party's late November primaries.
Juppe has widened his lead over main party rival Nicolas
Sarkozy to win the centre-right's nomination for the
presidential election, an opinion poll showed on
Tuesday.
