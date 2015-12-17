(Adds source on French prosecutor)
PARIS Dec 17 The mother of James Foley, the
American hostage beheaded on camera by Islamic State last year,
said on Thursday she was angry at French far-right politician
Marine Le Pen for posting a graphic photo depicting the act on
social media.
The leader of the anti-immigration National Front (FN),
which won almost a third of the votes in regional elections this
month but is shunned as extremist by mainstream politicians,
posted the photo on her Twitter account along with two others.
She did it to object to views voiced by an author, who said
there were similarities between her party and Islamic State.
"This is #Daesh," she said in the posting, using the
pejorative Arabic term for the jihadist group that controls
swathes of Syria and Iraq and is being bombed by Western forces.
Among the photos was the beheaded corpse of a man in a
prisoner-style orange tracksuit with his severed head placed on
his chest.
"We are offended that that awful image of our son's brutal
murder be used publicly," Diana Foley said in an interview on
Europe 1 radio. "To tweet it again just continues to promote
their propaganda - the horrible way they recruit others who want
to be brutal. I certainly do not want that to continue."
Separately, in a joint statement with Foley's father John
tweeted by Nicolas Henin, a French journalist and former Islamic
State captive, Diana Foley said: "We are deeply disturbed by the
unsolicited use of Jim for Le Pen's political gain and hope that
the picture of our son, along with two other graphic
photographs, are taken down immediately."
The beheading picture had vanished from Le Pen's Twitter
account on Thursday, but two others - one showing a prisoner
being burnt alive and the other a tank driving over another man
in an orange tracksuit - were still there.
Le Pen told journalists she did not know one of the pictures
was of Foley, adding that she removed it after the family asked
her to do so. She did not say why she left the other two graphic
pictures on her Twitter account.
A French prosecutor in Nanterre, west of Paris, opened a
preliminary investigation into the publication of violent
images, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Le Pen's tweet was a response to a comment from Gilles
Kepel, an academic who this week published a book called "Terror
in the Hexagon (France)" about French-born jihadist militants.
In a radio interview, Kepel said that although Islamic State
and the National Front were very different, there were
similarities because of their politics of exclusion.
Le Pen has strived for years to make her anti-Europe,
anti-immigrant party more mainstream. Seeking to soften the
party's image, she usually avoids the type of provocative acts
that her father, FN founder Jean-Marie, relishes.
