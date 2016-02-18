(Adds missing words in paragraphs 5, 14)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Feb 18 Humbled by French President
Francois Hollande's recent cabinet reshuffle, Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron will struggle to keep a reformist agenda alive
as the Socialists focus on looming political battles.
Macron, one of the government's youngest members at 38, has
been the face of reforms for France's European partners and
international investors.
He has sought to "unblock" heavily regulated sectors of the
economy and to tackle the rigidity of the French labour market,
which protects those with permanent jobs and leaves many
temporary workers on the fringes of society.
But he has drawn the ire of many leftists in the ruling
Socialist party with his free-market rhetoric.
That's why Hollande, who is keen to get re-elected in 2017,
has made room for members of the Green party in his cabinet, but
did not give the popular Macron a more powerful portfolio.
Politicians and pundits quickly noticed he had actually been
demoted two places in the cabinet protocol order.
"It's probably a political signal that's being sent to him
after this crime of lese majeste," said Gael Sliman, head of the
Odoxa polling institute, referring to recent comments appearing
to criticise the government's focus on security issues.
Still unelected, Macron's lack of a political base means he
has found it difficult to convince Hollande to speed up the
modernisation of the eurozone's second-biggest economy.
A draft labour market reform bill looks more ambitious than
expected but, judging by initial reactions among Socialist
deputies, it faces a tough passage in parliament.
FREE SPIRIT
The former Rothschild banker has shot to the position of
France's most popular minister despite being virtually unknown
two years ago.
Named economic adviser by Hollande at the beginning of his
term, he once quipped that the Socialist's 75 percent tax on
millionaires would turn France into "Cuba without the sun" and
played a role in the president's economic U-turn 3 years ago.
Shortly after he was named economy minister in 2014, he
criticised the 35-hour workweek dear to the left, saying it had
been wrong to think "France could get better by working less".
More recently he was uncomfortable with the debate about
Hollande's plans to strip convicted terrorists of their French
nationality.
Each time, his piques have stirred up a fuss among
politicians and commentators, but also cemented his reputation
as a rare plain-speaking politician among the public.
With a popularity rating of 42 percent in an Elabe poll this
month, he was the most popular politician on the left, dwarfing
Prime Minister Manuel Valls' 27 percent and Hollande's 21
percent.
HANDS TIED
Though Hollande has not muzzled him, Macron's hands have
been tied on the reform front. "He does well in the polls but he
has no political weight," said Francois Miquet-Marty, head of
the Viavoice polling institute.
His first reform plan to allow more shops to open on Sundays
and liberalise sectors such as transport and legal professions
was rammed through parliament last year to demonstrate France's
reform zeal to its euro zone partners.
However, a second deregulation bill, dubbed "Macron 2", was
chopped up and distributed to other ministers, which was seen as
a sign of Valls' fear of his minister's growing profile.
"After the Charlie Hebdo attack and the November attacks
happened, Valls was not only deprived of his reformer image by
Macron but also deprived of his 'Mr Security' image by
Hollande," a source close to Macron said.
"That accelerated the tension between Valls and Macron."
But analysts say Macron's place in government is secure as
he helps boost Hollande's appeal to centre-right voters ahead of
next year's presidential elections.
Whether Macron agrees to play Hollande's reformist mascot
until the end of his term remains an open question. He may be
tempted to stay on to consolidate his popularity in view of
longer term ambitions, such as 2022 presidential elections.
"It's very hard to leave when everybody tells you you're the
most popular member of the government and people start talking
to you about a potential presidential run," the source close to
Macron said.
(Writing by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Paul Taylor,
