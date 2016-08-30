* Ex-economy minister poised to target centre ground
* Was most popular minister in Hollande's cabinet
* Sound on economy but untested on national security
* Young, new to politics, Macron has beaten the odds before
By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Aug 30 French Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron resigned on Tuesday to work on proposals "to transform
France", clearing the way for a presidential bid that will
further unsettle an already wide-open race.
The 38-year-old former investment banker, one of France's
most popular politicians, did not explicitly say he would run in
the 2017 election but strongly hinted he would do so.
"I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and
actions can transform France starting next year," Macron, who
created his own political party in April, said as he announced
his resignation.
He said he was stepping down because he "needed to be free"
to work on a plan to transform the country.
Macron's place in the government had become increasingly
awkward after he repeatedly criticised left-wing totems like
France's 35-hour work week and created his 'En Marche' (Forward)
party in April, casting it as leaning neither left nor right.
A source in Macron's inner circle said the rapidly evolving
political situation, in which former president Nicolas Sarkozy
and two former Socialist ministers have declared their intention
to run for president, had forced the hand of the minister.
In an interview with TF1 television after the announcement,
Macron said he had considered, but rejected, the idea of
resigning in July, citing the Islamist militant attacks that
took place that month in France as the reason for delay.
"It was inconceivable for any responsible person to leave
the government at that moment," he said.
If confirmed, a Macron bid for the presidency would further
harm President Francois Hollande's chances of re-election, with
polls already suggesting he would be very unlikely to even make
it into the run-off round.
Hollande also has challengers from the left, including
former industry minister Arnaud Montebourg and ex-education
minister Benoit Hamon.
A spokeswoman for Macron's 'En Marche' said the party would
first conduct a door-to-door campaign to gauge opinion and
collect voters' grievances by the end of September.
"After that we will make proposals, and after that candidacy
questions will be dealt with," the spokeswoman said.
POPULAR, BUT ELECTABLE?
A Macron bid would also hurt the chances of the man leading
the polls on the centre-right, former prime minister Alain
Juppe, who would also target centrist voters.
Juppe must first beat Sarkozy in what promises to be a
bruising fight at the conservative Les Republicains' primaries
in November.
Macron ranks in polls just behind Juppe, but analysts say
that popularity may not equal votes.
"He needs to transform his considerable popularity into
voting intentions, but it won't be easy because he's not well
liked on the left and his popularity on the right would not
necessarily translate into votes," said IFOP pollsters' analyst
Frederic Dabi.
Macron has won plaudits from economists and business leaders
by pushing through a deregulation law cutting red tape for
retailers and the legal profession among other areas.
But while at ease on economic issues, he is untested on
security in a country where a string of Islamist attacks has
made law and order and immigration key vote winners, with
Sarkozy vowing to ban the "burkini" full-body swimwear across
France if returned to the top job.
Finance Minister Michel Sapin, a close ally of Hollande,
will add the economy ministry to his portfolio.
Macron's private and working life to date has been an
unusual and precocious one.
By the age of 35 he had brokered a $10 billion takeover deal
while working for the investment bank Rothschild.
He has never been elected, has no party machine behind him,
and joined the government only in 2014, having previously been
adviser to Hollande.
Becoming president next year, before his 40th birthday, may
not be beyond him.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Chine Labbe, Bate
Felix, Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Ingrid
Melander and Andrew Callus; Editing by Ralph Boulton)