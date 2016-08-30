PARIS Aug 30 France's outgoing economy minister
Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after resigning from government
that he would present proposals to transform France, but stopped
short of announcing a presidential bid in next year's election.
Announcing his resignation to journalists, the 38-year-old
former investment banker said he was leaving government to open
a new chapter and built a "project" serving the general
interests.
"I am determined to do everything so our values, ideas and
actions can transform France starting next year," Macron told
journalists and staff.
Macron said that he would present proposals to change the
country at the end of the month as part of his 'En Marche'
political movement.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)