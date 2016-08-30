BRIEF-AirAsia Bhd entered into MoU with China Everbright and Henan Government Working Group
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
PARIS Aug 30 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has resigned from government, the French president's office said on Tuesday, adding that Finance Minister Michel Sapin would take over the portfolio together with his current finance role. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with China Everbright Group and Henan Government Working Group
* qtrly net income attributable 1.47 billion pesos versus 1.39 billion pesos