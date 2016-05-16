PARIS May 16 French former industry minister
Arnaud Montebourg told supporters on Monday the country's left
needed an "alternative programme" for next year's presidential
elections, sending the clearest signal yet that he plans to be a
contender.
Ousted two years ago over his increasingly vocal criticism
of Francois Hollande, Montebourg would be joining an already
crowded field jostling to replace the unpopular Socialist
president in May 2017.
"Now is the time to wake up, to converse, to gather together
and develop an alternative programme for the country,"
Montebourg said at an outdoor gathering he holds each year to
mark the Whit Monday holiday.
Hollande, whose approval ratings are the lowest of any
French president in modern times, has been struggling to contain
an open rebellion within his own party against economic reforms
and some of the security measures taken in response to the
Islamic State attacks in Paris.
He has not said whether he plans to stand for re-election.
If he bows out, Prime Minister Manuel Valls and Emmanuel
Macron, Montebourg's ministerial successor, are seen as likely
candidates from the party's reformist wing.
But the Socialists have invited smaller left-wing and
ecologist groupings to commit to a joint primary vote that would
designate a common candidate, creating a potential opening for
Montebourg or a different challenger from the party's left.
As minister, Montebourg drew attention for his "Buy French"
campaign - for which he posed in a striped sailor's jersey,
cradling a Moulinex blender - and for threatening to nationalise
an Arcelor-Mittal steel plant.
While stopping short of any announcement that he plans to
run, Montebourg has been making his ambitions more and more
clear, telling France 2 television last week that he was ready
to "take on responsibilities" as the election approaches.
"But it's not an easy decision to take, and not one to be
taken a year before the contest," he said.
