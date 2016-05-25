PARIS May 25 France has started using its
strategic oil reserves to counter union blockades of its
refineries, the French oil industry federation said on
Wednesday.
"Yes, a small quantity of the stock has been drawn. It was
authorised by the government, only the government can authorise
it," UFIP spokeswoman Catherine Enck said.
Union Francaise des Industries Petrolieres (UFIP) President
Francis Duseux told RMC radio that the industry had been using
the strategic reserves for two days.
"Every day we use the equivalent of about one day of
consumption. At worst, if the situation remains very tense, we
can do this for three months," he said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Geert De Clercq; Editing by James
Regan)