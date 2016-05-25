(Adds UFIP comment, detail on reserves)
PARIS May 25 France has started using its
strategic oil reserves for the first time since 2010 to counter
union blockades of its refineries, the French oil industry
federation said on Wednesday.
Unions protesting against a planned labour reform are
picketing refineries around the country. Coupled with some panic
buying, the disruption has led to fuel shortages in large parts
of France including Paris over the past week.
France has strategic oil reserves worth several months of
consumption on which it can draw in emergencies. They were last
used when unions blocked refineries for several weeks in protest
against pension reforms in 2010.
Experts say French strategic oil reserves do not physically
rise or fall, but that operators allocate volumes blocked in
strike-hit refineries to strategic reserve obligations, freeing
up other volumes in accessible locations.
Union Francaise des Industries Petrolieres (UFIP) President
Francis Duseux told RMC radio that the industry had been using
the strategic reserves for two days. A spokeswoman confirmed
that "a small quantity" had been used.
"Every day we use the equivalent of about one day of
consumption. At worst, if the situation remains very tense, we
can do this for three months," Duseux said.
He added that even if all refineries were stopped, France's
pipeline system would still allow the industry to operate.
Industry experts confirmed that the reserves - set up
following the 1973-74 oil crisis and stored in some 85 sites
around the country - account on average for about three months
of consumption, or longer during the summer months when there is
no fuel consumption for heating.
They are composed of 44 percent of crude oil and 66 percent
of refined products.
