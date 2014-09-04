PARIS, Sept 4 President Francois Hollande's approval rating hit a record low of 13 percent in August, a poll showed on Thursday, further securing his status as the most unpopular president in France since World War Two.

The survey by pollster TNS-Sofres showed that support for Hollande fell by five percentage points from the previous month, to reach the lowest level ever registered by the institution for a sitting president.

The Socialist Hollande has lost backing including among many left-wing voters largely due to frustration over his performance on the economic front, with unemployment close to a record high above 10 percent and growth nearly flat.

TNS-Sofres conducted its poll between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1 questioning 1,000 people in face-to-face interviews.

That was just after a reshuffle in which Arnaud Montebourg, the outspoken former economy minister, was ousted in a cabinet reshuffle and replaced by 36-year-old former banker, Emmanuel Macron - the latest sign of Hollande's shift to the centre.

Hollande has since faced further political difficulties, as his former companion Valerie Trierweiler this week published a tell-all account of their relationship up to the revelation of his affair with actress Julie Gayet.

In addition to describing Hollande as cold and indifferent, journalist Trierweiler wrote that Hollande does not like the poor and in private called them "the toothless" - drawing accusations of hypocrisy for the left-wing leader.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls - once the most popular member of Hollande's government with an approval rating above 50 percent - also saw his popularity score plunge to 30 percent in August, down by 14 percent in two months. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John)