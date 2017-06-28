BRIEF-Inventiva announces new compelling data on Odiparcil/IVA336
* INVENTIVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPELLING DATA ON ODIPARCIL/IVA336 TO BE PRESENTED AT MPS SOCIETY NATIONAL CONFERENCE
PARIS, June 28 The French government favours granting lesbian couples and single women access to medically assisted reproduction, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Christophe Castaner was speaking a day after a national ethics panel backed the idea. President Emmanuel Macron had promised during the election campaign to legislate on the issue once that panel had made its view known.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love)
BOSTON, June 29 The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show.