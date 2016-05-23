PARIS May 23 The ongoing anti-labour reform strike that has paralysed some sectors of the French oil industry and disrupted fuel supply has not impacted output at Exxon Mobil's two refineries, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Striking workers were however blockading its oil terminal in Southern France, the spokeswoman said.

The company operates two of France's eight refineries. The 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Port Jerome - Gravenchon refinery near Le Havre port in northern France, and the 140,000 bpd Fos-sur-Mer refinery near Marseille in the south. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)