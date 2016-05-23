PARIS May 23 Oil sector workers of French
hardline CGT and FO unions voted on Monday to start a strike at
Exxon Mobil's 240,000 barrel-per-day Port Jerome
refinery in northern France on Tuesday morning, a statement
said.
The workers will join the rolling nationwide protest that
began in March, aimed at forcing the government to withdraw
contested labour market reforms.
The unions said the strike and blockade of the refinery to
stop crude and products from leaving or entering the refinery
will start at 0400 GMT on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Exxon told Reuters earlier on Monday the
strike which has so far hit output at rival Total's
refineries, has not had an impact on Exxon production.
